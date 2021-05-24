Enjoy summer with newly expanded outdoor seating area at Parker John’s

(WFRV) – Summer excitement is building at Parker John’s!

Chef Dean and Derek from the popular restaurant joined Local 5 Live with a look at the newly expanded outdoor seating area on Sheboygan’s Riverfront, and a first look at some newly added summer cocktails.

Parker John’s offers live music every Sunday from Noon – 3 pm. Check the schedule here.

And for your next event, remember Parker John’s has some delicious full service and drop off catering options. For more, stop by parkerjohns.com/catering.

Parker John’s Green Bay location is at 2851 S. Oneida. They also have locations in Kiel, Menasha, and Sheboygan. Find the one nearest you, and take a look at the menu online at parkerjohns.com or find them on Facebook.

