(WFRV)- Youth Go is having their “The Hallows” event on September 29th/30th and October 6th/7th.

Follow the trail to escape the horrors within. Do not get spooked as you pass by scary sights and people.

The Hallows begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday of both weeks.

Proceeds support Youth Go, a non-profit youth drop-in center that provides youth with a place where they feel like they belong, accepts them for who they are and where they are at, and makes them feel cared about.

For more information, head to youthgo.org.