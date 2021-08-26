Enter your pet in the 2021 Virtual Paws Parade of Hope

(WFRV) – If your pet has some great tricks to show off, they could be a winner in this year’s online ‘Paws Parade of Hope’.

Paula and Gloria visited Local 5 Live with details on this year’s virtual event.

The Paws Parade of Hope fund is the benefactor of a yearly fundraiser held to honor our pets for their healing & therapeutic presence in our life and battling catastrophic illnesses such as cancer. It is sponsored by the Green Bay Cancer Fighters, Cancer Treatment Centers of America and Community Benefit Tree.

Be sure to enter your pet in the costume or trick contest before September 1. Voting begins September 6.

Go to communitybenefittree.org for details on the event.

