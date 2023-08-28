(WFRV)- The kids are either back in school already or will be soon. That absence can cause some stress in your dog. Circle Kennel Club is here to help with ways you can help your dog this back-to-school season.

They recommend having items your dog can keep busy with(Kong Toys, Dog Challenge Sliders, long-lasting chews, and more). They also recommend a Doggy Daycare so your dog can play freely.

They have a special offer going on right now. If you sign up for their Weekday Daycare offer, your fees will drop to only $70 for one dog or $125 for two.

Circle Kennel Club is located at 1040 Circle Drive in Green Bay.

For more information, head to circlekennelclub.com.