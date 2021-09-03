Entertainment spotlight on local musician Austin Skalecki

(WFRV) – Talented musician, Austin Skalecki is an Appleton Native who started writing music and playing solo shows at just 18 years old. Now he’s has two EPs out on all streaming platforms and is headed out on tour.

He performed live for us this morning and gave details on where you can catch him live. EP ‘Heart and Soul’ and ‘Fake Fortune’ are available on all streaming platforms.

Catch Austin live this weekend:

9/3: District 1 Brewing Co, 6:30 – 9:30, Stevens Point
9/4: Jackson Point, 5 – 9 pm, Seymour (free admission)

For all the latest follow Austin on Facebook, and Instagram.

