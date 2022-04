(WFRV) – Award-winners and entertainment – it’s all part of the Local 5 Live series with the Fox Cities Chamber with the latest happenings in the area.

Jim Wickersham visited the studio along with Athena award winner, Maria Van Laanen with the latest.

The new season line up from the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is open. Get tickets and more information at foxcitiespac.com.

And for the latest Chamber evens, head to foxcitieschamber.com.