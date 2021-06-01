Erin Boehme Trio performing live at the 2021 Oshkosh Jazz Fest

(WFRV) – Today’s Spotlight on Entertainment focuses on local music and includes some big names.

This summer’s Oshkosh Jazz Festival will kick off with a big name emcee, Joe Piscopo that heads into some equally impressive musical acts.

Musician Erin Boehme performed live with her trio with a sneak peek performance with what you can expect at this free, community event.

For a full line up and details on artists, head to oshkoshjazz.com.

The Downtown Oshkosh Jazz Festival is August 28. For details, head to their Facebook event page.