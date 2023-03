GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For the last several weeks, teams have been playing Rocket League in the Titletown Esports League Powered by Edge VR Arcade & Gamers Lounge.

Now, The Finale is set for Saturday, April 1 at TitletownTech Building. It’ll feature the top teams in the league facing off in a bracket-style competition.

Come anytime between 10:00 am and 8:00 pm to watch the action. It’s free and open to the public.

Find more details here: https://www.titletown.com/events/calendar/esports-league