(WFRV) – It takes the right documents for a successful estate plan but you don’t have to figure it out alone.

Attorney Daniel Walsh spoke to Local 5 Live about how One Law Group can help you navigate the options.

One Law Group, SC has three locations:

2181 S. Oneida Street, Green Bay

100 W. Lawrence Street, Appleton

15251 Hwy 32, Lakewood

See a full list of services, connect at onelawgroupsc.com.