(WFRV) – When it comes to estate planning for business owners, there are some special considerations.

Hooper Law Attorney Justin Randall visited Local 5 Live with more on when business owners should consider getting this type of planning in place, what happens when there isn’t an estate plan in place and a business owner passes and details on the upcoming free seminar.

The complimentary seminar is Wednesday, August 17. You can attend at either 2 pm or 6 pm. It’s taking place at the Neville Public Museum in Green Bay.

To register, head to estateplanninggreenbay.com or call 920-993-0990.