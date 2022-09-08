(WFRV) – An Estate Plan is an act of love and one of the most important decisions you can make to provide for your family and the people you care about. Yet, surveys commonly estimate that anywhere from 50-67% of Americans do not have an Estate Plan in place.

Justin Randall from Hooper Law Office spoke with Local 5 Live about the importance of an Estate Plan and what happens when someone dies without a plan for their Estate.

Hooper Law Office is an Estate Planning firm serving Appleton, Oshkosh and Green Bay. Their popular, complimentary Wills vs. Trusts seminar will be back at the D.J. Bordini Center on September 14th to help answer your questions on Estate Planning.

Seating is limited, and registration is required. Call 920-993-0990, or visit willsvstrusts.com