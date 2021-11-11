Estate Planning options for Veterans from Hooper Law Office

(WFRV) — In honor of Veterans Day, Attorney Justin Randall from Hooper Law Office joined us to discuss a little-known benefit available to help wartime veterans and their surviving spouses pay for Long-Term Care.

To learn more, attend Hooper Law Office’s complimentary Estate Planning seminar on November 17th at the D.J. Bordini Center in Appleton. Sessions will take place at 2p and 6p. Participants may attend either session. Seating is limited registration is required. Register by calling 920.993.0990 or by visiting appletonestateplanning.com

