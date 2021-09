(WFRV) – Two Rivers Ethnic Festival is marking 30 years and you can join in the fun this Saturday.

Executive Director of Two Rivers Main Street, Roger Russove stopped by Local 5 Live with details on this year’s event.

Two Rivers Ethnic Fest is this Saturday, September 18 starting at 9:30 am with the Parade of International Flags. See the full schedule of events at tworiversmainstreet.com.