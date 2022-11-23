(WFRV) – It’s a holiday tradition and Evergreen Productions is bringing it to a local stage.

Members of Evergreen Productions visited Local 5 Live with details on their upcoming production of ‘A Christmas Story’.

Details from snc.edu:

Presented by Evergreen Theater

December 9-18, 2022

Hall of Fine Arts – Webb Theatre

315 Third St., De Pere, WI 54115





Humorist Jean Shepherd’s memoir of growing up in the Midwest in the 1940s follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas. Ralphie pleads his case before his mother, his teacher and even Santa Claus himself. The consistent response: “You’ll shoot your eye out!” All the elements from the beloved motion picture are here, including the family’s temperamental exploding furnace; Scut Farkas, the school bully; the boys’ experiment with a wet tongue on a cold lamppost; the Little Orphan Annie decoder pin; Ralphie’s father winning a lamp shaped like a woman’s leg in a net stocking; Ralphie’s fantasy scenarios and more.



Adapted by Philip Grecian

Location

Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts

315 Third St.

De Pere, WI 54115



Hours

Monday – Friday

12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

One hour prior to the event at event location



Contact Information

Local: 920-403-3950

Out of Area: 800-762-2699

FAX: 920-403-4081

www.snc.edu/tickets

tickets@snc.edu



Mailing Address

St. Norbert College Box Office

100 Grant St.

De Pere, WI 54115