(WFRV) – It’s a holiday tradition and Evergreen Productions is bringing it to a local stage.
Members of Evergreen Productions visited Local 5 Live with details on their upcoming production of ‘A Christmas Story’.
Details from snc.edu:
Presented by Evergreen Theater
December 9-18, 2022
Hall of Fine Arts – Webb Theatre
315 Third St., De Pere, WI 54115
Humorist Jean Shepherd’s memoir of growing up in the Midwest in the 1940s follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas. Ralphie pleads his case before his mother, his teacher and even Santa Claus himself. The consistent response: “You’ll shoot your eye out!” All the elements from the beloved motion picture are here, including the family’s temperamental exploding furnace; Scut Farkas, the school bully; the boys’ experiment with a wet tongue on a cold lamppost; the Little Orphan Annie decoder pin; Ralphie’s father winning a lamp shaped like a woman’s leg in a net stocking; Ralphie’s fantasy scenarios and more.
Adapted by Philip Grecian
Location
Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts
315 Third St.
De Pere, WI 54115
Hours
Monday – Friday
12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
One hour prior to the event at event location
Contact Information
Local: 920-403-3950
Out of Area: 800-762-2699
FAX: 920-403-4081
www.snc.edu/tickets
tickets@snc.edu
Mailing Address
St. Norbert College Box Office
100 Grant St.
De Pere, WI 54115