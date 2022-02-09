(WFRV) – Lyle Becker and Addisen Groehler visited Local 5 Live with details on two fascinating productions coming up from local Theatre group, Evergreen.

‘The Giver’ runs February 11 – 13

This story illuminates the importance memory plays in our lives.

Jonas’ world is perfect. Everything is under control and safe. There is no war or fear or pain. There are also no choices. But when Jonas turns 12, he is chosen for special training from The Giver—to receive and keep the memories of the community. The Giver is the only person who holds the memories of real pain and real joy. Now Jonas will learn the truth about life—and the hypocrisy of his utopian world.

‘Fly Babies’ runs February 18 – 20 & 24 – 27

WWII is raging and on the home front, in 1943, five young American female pilots join the newly-created Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs): a wide-eyed farm girl, a spoiled heiress, a seasoned barnstormer, an Asian-American who has already witnessed the horrors of war, and an African-American who is fighting her own war against prejudice. All five experience the challenges, the triumphs, and the tragedies of serving their country on the home front and discover that not all battles are fought overseas.

Join us February 18 – 27

You can see these productions at St. Norbert College, for tickets head to snc.edu.