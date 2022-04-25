(WFRV) – Local 5 Live welcomes Evergreen Theatre with a look at their newest production, The Princess King.

The Princess King

Friday, April 29, 2022 – Sunday, May 1, 2022

Hall of Fine Arts – Webb Theatre

315 Third St., De Pere, WI 54115

Princess Genevieve wants to marry Henry, but he’s just a common cook. the king thinks this is ridiculous and takes it upon himself to choose who will be the next king and a suitable husband for his daughter. Though the princess begs her father to let her lead the kingdom herself, the king instead decides to hold a contest to find the next king. Princess Genevieve, outraged hatches a plot to enter the contest herself. Disguised as a prince, Genevieve is intent on proving to her father that she is worthy to wear the kingdom’s crown.

For tickets call 920-403-3950, or head to snc.edu/tickets