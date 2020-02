(WFRV) – Grab your tickets and join the Brewster sisters for an evening of mystery. Just be careful if they offer you any elderberry wine.

Evergreen Theater’s latest Arsenic & Old Lace runs February 14 – 16 @ 7 pm and weekend dates with matinees @ 2 pm.

Arsenic & Old Lace is playing at the Webb Theatre at St. Norbert College. For tickets call 920-403-3950, online head to evergreentheater.org.