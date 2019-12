(WFRV) – If your family is nuttier than a bunch of fruitcakes, then you’ll feel right at home watching Evergreen Theater’s latest production, “Fruitcakes”.

It’s on stage December 6, 7 and 12 – 14 at 7 pm. You can also see matinees December 8 and 14 at 2 pm.

Evergreen performs at the Webb Theatre on the campus of St. Norbert College. For tickets and information, head to evergreentheater.org.