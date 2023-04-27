(WFRV) – It’s a timeless and classic true story of inspiration. Helen Keller was born blind and deaf, and only learned to communicate thanks to Annie Sullivan, the teacher who never gave up on her. Two of the play’s actors joined us today to talk about playing such inspiring characters and the challenges of portraying them through sign language. You can see The Miracle Worker on stage at St. Norbert College’s Webb Theatre. Shows are May 5, 6, 11, and 12 at 7:00 pm. Catch a 2:00 pm matinee on May 7 and 13. For tickets, head to www.snc.edu/tickets.