(WFRV) – It’s three stories on one stage, and it’s happening locally at Evergreen Theater.

Lyle Becker and Judy Patefield visited Local 5 Live with more on the three stories coming to the stage at St. Norbert College’s Webb Theatre.

Details from snc.edu/performingarts:

Presented by Evergreen Theater



GHOST LIGHT: Scenes About High School Theatre Life

The life of theatre geeks: diva battles, wise techies, know-it-all costumers, and shy sound designers. Throw in athletes bit by the acting bug, a theatrical promposal, a college audition, a play written in stage directions, and you have nine scenarios showcasing high school theatre life.



By Greg Cummings



GOOD BENCHES, GOOD NEIGHBORS

An old bench placed in the garden of an apartment complex creates opportunities for the residents; opportunities they didn’t know they were missing.



By Olivia Arieti



THE GARAGE SALE OF AMAZING ITEMS

An older woman sells the PERFECT item to each of her customers; items they don’t even know they want or need until she offers them to them.



By Chris McKerracher