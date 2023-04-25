(WFRV) – Have you ever had a day where everything that could go wrong, goes wrong? That’s how life is supposed to be for the latest stage production at UW-Oshkosh Theatre.

“The (One-Act) Play that Goes Wrong” is a classic murder mystery. There has been an untimely death at a country manor, everyone is a suspect, and an inspector is on the case to find the guilty party. However, when this play is performed by the accident-prone thespians of The Cornley Drama Society, everything that can go wrong…DOES! The actors and crew battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! Over the course of an hour, expect a plethora of disasters from missed lines to falling props.

See “The (One-Act) Play that Goes Wrong” on April 27th, 28th and 29th at 7:30 p.m. and on April 30th at 2 p.m. UW-Oshkosh’s online ticket system is down. You can still purchase tickets at the box office during business hours or one hour before each show. For more information, head to uwosh.edu.