(WFRV) – The Green Bay Aquarium Society has an exotic pet surrender event on Saturday, October 26th from 11 am – 3 pm at 1000 Islands Environmental Center in Kaukauna.

The Aquarium Society Auction is the next day, Sunday, October 27th from 9 am – 7 pm at the Starlite Club on County Road JJ in Kaukauna.

For more information on both events, head to gbasonline.org.