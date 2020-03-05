Exotic Pet Surrender this Saturday in Appleton

(WFRV) – Surrendering a pet can be a difficult decision. If you have an exotic pet, not all shelters are equipped to care for them.

This weekend, there’s an event from the Green Bay Aquarium Society that can help you surrender any animal, even fish, reptiles, small mammals, birds, corals, and plants. If you have a more traditional pet you need to surrender, they are also happy to help.

The Exotic Pet Surrender is this Saturday, March 7 from noon – 3 pm at the Doubletree by Hilton in Appleton located at 150 S. Nicolet Road.

For details on this event, head to their Facebook page.