Expanded menu and hours now at The Marq

(WFRV) – There’s something new at The Marq besides the new owners.

They now have an expanded menu, hours and ordering, along with an outdoor event.

The Marq’s first annual Trunk or Treat event is Sunday, October 25th from noon to 6 PM outdoors with hundreds of cars.

They will be offering a pig roast pork sandwich, coleslaw, pickle and chips for only $8.

This is a kid friendly and COVID-19 friendly event.

You will find The Marq at 3177 French Road in De Pere.

Give them a call at (920) 785-8090.

Reach them online at themarqwi.com and on Facebook.