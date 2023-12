(WFRV)- A special, two-night event where the ICONS team takes on all your favorite holiday classics in Green Bay.

Adam Lee and Betsy Callaway take you through generations of timeless Christmas melodies, all with a touch of country twang and that high-quality, modern, and energetic ICONS sound.

ICONS Unplugged Country Christmas Concert is tonight (12/20) and tomorrow(12/21) at Hagemeister Park in Green Bay from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

For more shows, head to icons-entertainment.com.