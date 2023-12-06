(WFRV)- Bundle up for a holiday visit to explore the season’s traditions at the Pinecrest Historical Village.

From lantern-lit walks and buildings on Friday evening to a visit from Santa on Saturday, there is something for everyone as you venture into homes and businesses as they prepare for the holiday season.

Tickets are $14 for adults, $13 for seniors, $10 for youth(ages 4-17), and children under 4 years of age are free. You can purchase your tickets when you arrive or pre-purchase your admission tickets.

Niles Church performance schedule:

Friday, 4:30 to 5 pm: Lincoln Singers

Friday, 5:30 to 6 pm: Washington/Wilson MS Holiday Horns

Saturday, 11:30 to Noon: Mishicot HS Show Choir

Music in the Saloon:

Friday: Paddygrass from 4pm until 7pm

Saturday: BellaRain from 12:30pm until 2pm

For more information, head to manitowoccountyhistory.org.