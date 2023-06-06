(WFRV)- Everyone knows that Vincent Van Gogh was a painter, but did you know he wasn’t always a painter? In fact, he didn’t start painting until near the end of his life.

This cool fact and many others can be discovered at the Beyond Van Gogh exhibit at the Resch Expo Center. See art move around you as you stare in awe at the room around you.

With 30 thousand square feet of art, you can sit, relax, and enjoy the amazing paintings around you.

Beyond van Gogh is found in the Resch Expo Center from June 7th to August 10th. It is found at 840 Armed Forces Drive in Ashwaubenon.

For more information head to vangoghgreenbay.com.