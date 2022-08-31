(WFRV) – It’s an immersive journey to the North Pole with tons of activities and opportunities to take pictures with Santa.

Erick Gyrion gives Local 5 Live viewers an exciting look at The North Pole experience where you can write letters to Santa, have an epic snowball fight in an oversized bouncy snow globe, make a wooden toy in Santa’s Wood Shop, and more.

The North Pole Experience is happening at Stage Ten Seventeen, 1017 Waube Lane in Ashwaubenon.

Make a reservation online at northpolegreenbay.com.

The North Pole Experience is a holiday event like no other!

Wander the beautiful Christmas Tree Trail and take in the sights and sounds of the season while you enjoy hot chocolate, cookies, and other holiday treats!

​

The North Pole Experience is a holiday event like no other!

Wander the beautiful Christmas Tree Trail and take in the sights and sounds of the season while you enjoy hot chocolate, cookies, and other holiday treats!

Write your letter to Santa and send it through our Magic Mailbox at The North Pole Post Office!

Help Felix the Elf fix Santa’s Sleigh!

Have an EPIC snowball fight in our oversized bouncy snowglobe!

Make a wooden toy in Santa’s Wood Shop!

Visit Santa’s Cottage for beautiful family photos with the big guy himself!