(WFRV)- Camping equipment can be so expensive and you never know if you will like the activity.

Fox Valley Outdoor Adventures is here to make it cheaper to try outdoor activities like Mountain biking, camping, hiking, and so much more.

Not an expert? No problem. They offer clinics for adults so you can home your skills until you are ready to begin. You will find Fox Valley Outdoor Adventures at 215 Market Street in Oshkosh.

For more information head to fvoadventures.com.