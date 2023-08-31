(WFRV)- The Women Leaders Program at the Atlas Science Center in Appleton is designed to help get young women interested in STEM.

This program is filled with women mentors who have a job in the STEM field.

They have speakers on September 9th, 16th, 23rd, and 30th.

These hands-on sessions will allow participants to explore different areas of STEM, including microbiology, epidemiology, engineering, dental science, and more.

The speakers will talk about what got them interested in STEM and take questions from the students.

The Atlas Science Center is located at 425 W. Water Street, Appleton. For more information, head to atlassciencecenter.org.