Explore exquisite gourmet chocolates and gifts at Sapphire Moon Chocolates in Appleton

(WFRV) – Step into the 1920s for gourmet treats blended with art deco, art nouveau, and French antiques and artifacts at Sapphire Moon Chocolates.

Owner, Tarina Swanson joined Local 5 Live with a look at some of the beautiful gourmet chocolates available and how you can shop for Easter or any time of year.

This local shop’s chocolates are halal and meet Kosher and vegetarian guidelines with a passion for supporting the working class, elderly, and Veterans.

 Sapphire Moon Chocolates are at 1741 N. Casaloma Drive in Appleton. Shop online at sapphiremoonchocolates.com.

