(WFRV)- Fremont is the White Bass capital of the world, but they have more than fishing. Fremont has the Webfooters Water Ski Show Team. With fun acrobatics on the water, you may find yourself watching them for hours.

Not everything has to do with water though. The Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce also has Hahn-a-Lula Resort which makes your stay in Fremont even more enjoyable. From restaurants to try to places to lay your head, the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce has you covered.

For more information head to travelfremontwi.com.