(WFRV)- Get your bingo cards ready because it is time to head to local boutiques.
In this segment, Tayra Goffard from One June Day discusses this fun event and the great items you can find in her store, including Judy Blue jeans.
One June Day is located at 308 South Main Street in Seymour.
Boutiques on card:
- One June Day- 308 South Main Street in Seymour
- The Vintage Garden- 119 East College Avenue in Appleton
- Creative Simplicity- 127 East Main Street in Little Chute
- My Soul Loves- 124 West Wisconsin Avenue in Appleton
- Bu-Tiffle Things Boutique- 118 East Bell Street in Neenah
- Uptown Girl Beauty & Boutique- 116 West Wisconsin Avenue in Kaukauna
- Bluebird Boutique- 850 Racine Street in Menasha
- Sugar Rushlow Boutique- 129 East College Avenue in Appleton
- Blush16- 4780 Integrity Way in Appleton
- Eco Candle Co.- 123 E College Avenue in Appleton
- Freedom Road Fashion Boutique- 162 Eisenhower Drive in Appleton
- Lillians- 15 East College Avenue in Appleton
- Olive & Rose Boutique- 121 East College Avenue in Appleton
- Mel’s Coffee House- 236 South Main Street in Seymour
- Kendall & Blue Boutique- 734 North Casaloma Drive in Appleton
For more information about One June Day, head to onejuneday.com. For more information about the event, head to Facebook.