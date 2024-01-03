(WFRV)- Get your bingo cards ready because it is time to head to local boutiques.

In this segment, Tayra Goffard from One June Day discusses this fun event and the great items you can find in her store, including Judy Blue jeans.

One June Day is located at 308 South Main Street in Seymour.

Boutiques on card:

One June Day- 308 South Main Street in Seymour

The Vintage Garden- 119 East College Avenue in Appleton

Creative Simplicity- 127 East Main Street in Little Chute

My Soul Loves- 124 West Wisconsin Avenue in Appleton

Bu-Tiffle Things Boutique- 118 East Bell Street in Neenah

Uptown Girl Beauty & Boutique- 116 West Wisconsin Avenue in Kaukauna

Bluebird Boutique- 850 Racine Street in Menasha

Sugar Rushlow Boutique- 129 East College Avenue in Appleton

Blush16- 4780 Integrity Way in Appleton

Eco Candle Co.- 123 E College Avenue in Appleton

Freedom Road Fashion Boutique- 162 Eisenhower Drive in Appleton

Lillians- 15 East College Avenue in Appleton

Olive & Rose Boutique- 121 East College Avenue in Appleton

Mel’s Coffee House- 236 South Main Street in Seymour

Kendall & Blue Boutique- 734 North Casaloma Drive in Appleton

For more information about One June Day, head to onejuneday.com. For more information about the event, head to Facebook.