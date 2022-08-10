(WFRV) – Experience downtown Oshkosh through art.

Local 5 Live gives viewers details on this colorful walk through Oshkosh while featuring the works of local artists. We get a look at just one artist today, Mike Gelhar along with details from Jessica from the Downtown Oshkosh Business Improvement District.

Details from downtownoshkosh.com:

DESCRIPTION

We invite you to join us to brighten up our downtown and fill it with chalk art!

Artists and community members of all ages and levels of ability are able to participate. Artists are invited to chalk up the sidewalk around Opera House Square. Visitors are encouraged to join in and watch – there will be food, fun, music and more!

Participate and win big!

1st Place – $400

2nd Place – $200

3rd Place – $100

Youth Prizes (12-17)

1st Place – $200

2nd Place – $100

3rd Place – $50

Children 12 and under are able to participate for free in the children’s section sponsored by the Oshkosh Public Library.

The Chalk Walk is brought to you by Community First Credit Union and the Downtown Oshkosh MemberCO committee including business owners from Downtown Oshkosh!

Date: August 13th

Rain Date: August 20th

08:00am – 06:00pm

Downtown Oshkosh: Opera House Square – 315 N Main Street

*Early bird pricing through 7/15 at 11:30pm CST

**Registration ends 8/1 at 11:30pm CST

Register here: https://bit.ly/3N6io65

COST

Early Bird

Sidewalk Space – $25

Boards – $50

Regular Registration

Sidewalk Space – $30

Boards – $60

DATE(S) & TIME(S)

Start: Sat, Aug 13th 2022 8:00 AM

End: Sat, Aug 13th 2022 5:00 PM

LOCATION

Opera House Square – 315 N Main St

CONTACT INFORMATION

Jessica Meidl

jessie@downtownoshkosh.com

920-303-9200 ext. 101

For the Eventbrite page, click HERE