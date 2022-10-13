(WFRV) – The way we celebrate Halloween has changed since it began but how?

You can look at some traditions of the past this weekend in Manitowoc at Halloween Stories by the Bonfire from Pinecrest Historical Village.

Details from manitowoccountyhistory.org:

All Hallow’s Eve

Saturday, October 15, 2022

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Manitowoc County Historical Society 924 Pinecrest Road Manitowoc,

Guests will enjoy an evening of 1890s-style family fun, with a retelling of legendary Halloween stories by the bonfire, hands-on activities, and Victorian-era entertainment. Guests are encouraged to dress in costume and trick-or-treat among the historic structures of Pinecrest Village.

Cost: $10/adults, $7/children ages 4-17; Children ages 4 and under free. MCHS members are free.

All Hallow’s Eve is made possible by Meijer.