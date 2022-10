(WFRV) – It’s time to explore, play, and discover.

The Big Event is coming up this weekend and Savannah and Kate from Encompass stopped by Local 5 Live with details on this major fundraiser, their mission, and how you can join in the fun.

The Big Event is this Saturday, October 8 from 9 am – 3 pm at Heritage Hill State Park in Green Bay. Presale tickets are $5 and available at encompasswi.org, otherwise they are $7 at the door.