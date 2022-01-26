Explore the frozen outdoors with Lake Superior Ice Cave Tours

(WFRV) – Get an up close view of Sandstone Cliffs, frozen waterfalls, and wild shoreline.

It’s a new tour option from Lake Superior Ice Cave Tours that gives you a chance to explore the area like never before.

Scott Kusmirek spoke to Local 5 Live with details on the tour.

Details from lakesuperioricecavetours.com:

LAKE SUPERIOR ICE CAVE TOURS ANNOUNCES NEW LAND BASED TOUR IN PICTURED ROCKS NATIONAL LAKESHORE

Lake Superior Ice Cave Tours has announced today they offer a new land-based tour experience within Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Lake Superior Ice Cave Tours is a one-of-a-kind transportation service that will chauffeur you to and from the shoreline of the spectacular Grand Island ice caves. Traveling in-tow behind a snowmobile, you’ll find plenty of room for camera gear, soft drinks, and snacks etc. Fun for the whole family! Our service is perfect for photographers and photography groups. We also have availability for ice climbers and all of your ice climbing gear.

In the past, the Munising area has had much more snow precipitation and extreme cold temperatures but recently the weather patterns have changed, and we have not had enough ice to transport passengers to Grand Island in over two years. In February 2021 we started a new tour within the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore to see if there was any demand to experience Miners Falls and Miners Castle frozen in the Winter. The response was overwhelming and now people from all over the world visit Munising to see the beauty of the Pictured Rocks frozen in time.

Our Miners Castle and Miners Falls tour is a beautiful tour within Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. You will see breathtaking sandstone cliffs, frozen waterfalls, deep forest, and wild shoreline. The power of Lake Superior shapes the park’s coastal features and affects every ecosystem, creating a unique landscape to explore. The tour begins with us picking you up at Miners Castle Road where the snowplow stops plowing and the road becomes a groomed snowmobile trail. Tours last approximately 90 minutes to 2 hours…

Services are available 7-days-a-week photography groups and ice climbers are welcome! For more information visit lakesuperioricecavetours.com