(WFRV)- The NEW Zoo has new animals. The new snow leopard habitat has 912 square feet of indoor space with stainless steel containment systems, including an indoor area for training and behind-the-scenes experiences.

We also ventured over to meet Eddie the giraffe. He came to The NEW Zoo back in October. Eddie is known to be a “laid back” giraffe who likes to keep an eye on his habitat and caretakers, but he is always ready for a tasty snack.

The NEW Zoo is also offering an evening canopy tour. Experience the quiet calm of a winter’s night at the Zoo and see the sights lit by moonlight and festive holiday lights strung through the treetops. The Merry & Bright Canopy Lights events will be available at the Adventure Park’s Base Camp Building. The final tour each evening will depart at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, head to newzoo.org.