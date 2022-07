(WFRV) – There’s no doubt the kids are enjoying the lazy days of summer but it’s not too early to start thinking about how to get them active this fall.

From offerings like flag football, gymnastics, soccer leagues, and even adult volleyball league, there’s plenty to do for everyone in the family.

Nathan also discusses the perks of being a volunteer and how to get signed up.

The Green Bay Kroc Center is located at 1315 Lime Kiln Road in Green Bay.

Get details and sign up at gbkroccenter.org.