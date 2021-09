(WFRV) – If you’re looking to up your fall fitness game, look no further than the Green Bay Kroc Center.

Group fitness manager Aric visited Local 5 Live with a look at the fall programming, team sports, and how you can get a job there.

From R.I.P.P.E.D., Cycle + Strength, Piloxing, Gymnastics, Volleyball, Tae Kwan Do, and more, for a full schedule of classes head to gbkroccenter.org and to search for job openings just click on the employment tab.