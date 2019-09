(WFRV) – You can connect with the outdoors and celebrate the season at the Green Bay Botanical Garden with their Fall Family Festival.

There will be food vendors, hot beverages from La Java, free crafts, face painting, and you can even shop their fall plant sale.

The fall family festival is Saturday, September 28th from 9 am – 4 pm. Admission is free into the garden until 7 pm.

For more details, head to gbbg.org.