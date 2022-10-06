(WFRV) – Look for the scarecrows and shop local this weekend in downtown Green Bay.

Local 5 Live gets details on all of the seasonal activities coming up this weekend for Fall Fest in the Broadway District.

Details from downtowngreenbay.com:

Fall Fest on Broadway, presented by Capital Credit Union, is the perfect place to enjoy all things autumnal. Trick-or-treat at local businesses, listen to live music, take a ride on a horse drawn carriage, grab a bite to eat at a food truck, peruse the wide variety of vehicles at the car show, pick up some fresh maple syrup, participate in fall games and activities, and so much more. The business scarecrow contest will also be underway. All are welcome to attend this FREE fall celebration! This is another chance to get you and the kids dressed up in costume and appreciate the brisk Wisconsin weather this fall season. Don’t worry, this event is for all ages!

Trick-or-Treating

Get a trick-or-treating map from the trick-or-treat map station on Hubbard St. during Fall Fest on Broadway. These maps are being printed on the back of the City Pages. After visiting all participating businesses, turn your map in for a chance to win a prize. There will be 16 trick-or-treating stops for kids to enjoy. Many of our vendors, sponsors, and car owners will have bowls of candy out as well.

Trick-or-Treat Locations

A Bag Lady – 127 N Broadway

Aurora’s Apothecary – 133 N Broadway, Suite A

Beerntsen’s Candies – 200 N Broadway

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Area Realty – 317 W Walnut St

Best Budz – 110 S Broadway

Big Brothers Big Sisters – 211 N Broadway

Board and Brush Creative Studio – 235 N Broadway

Cultivate Taste – 520 N Broadway, Suite 120

Hat Cetera – 237 N Broadway

Hidden Paws Network – 155 N Broadway

Lucky 7 Dog Rescue – 239 N Broadway

Neville Public Museum – 210 Museum Pl

The Vintage Lair – 109 N Broadway

Voyageurs Bakehouse – 340 N Broadway #110

White Dog, Local Green Bay Eatery – 201 S Broadway