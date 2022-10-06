(WFRV) – Look for the scarecrows and shop local this weekend in downtown Green Bay.
Local 5 Live gets details on all of the seasonal activities coming up this weekend for Fall Fest in the Broadway District.
Details from downtowngreenbay.com:
Fall Fest on Broadway, presented by Capital Credit Union, is the perfect place to enjoy all things autumnal. Trick-or-treat at local businesses, listen to live music, take a ride on a horse drawn carriage, grab a bite to eat at a food truck, peruse the wide variety of vehicles at the car show, pick up some fresh maple syrup, participate in fall games and activities, and so much more. The business scarecrow contest will also be underway. All are welcome to attend this FREE fall celebration! This is another chance to get you and the kids dressed up in costume and appreciate the brisk Wisconsin weather this fall season. Don’t worry, this event is for all ages!
Trick-or-Treating
Get a trick-or-treating map from the trick-or-treat map station on Hubbard St. during Fall Fest on Broadway. These maps are being printed on the back of the City Pages. After visiting all participating businesses, turn your map in for a chance to win a prize. There will be 16 trick-or-treating stops for kids to enjoy. Many of our vendors, sponsors, and car owners will have bowls of candy out as well.
Trick-or-Treat Locations
A Bag Lady – 127 N Broadway
Aurora’s Apothecary – 133 N Broadway, Suite A
Beerntsen’s Candies – 200 N Broadway
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Area Realty – 317 W Walnut St
Best Budz – 110 S Broadway
Big Brothers Big Sisters – 211 N Broadway
Board and Brush Creative Studio – 235 N Broadway
Cultivate Taste – 520 N Broadway, Suite 120
Hat Cetera – 237 N Broadway
Hidden Paws Network – 155 N Broadway
Lucky 7 Dog Rescue – 239 N Broadway
Neville Public Museum – 210 Museum Pl
The Vintage Lair – 109 N Broadway
Voyageurs Bakehouse – 340 N Broadway #110
White Dog, Local Green Bay Eatery – 201 S Broadway