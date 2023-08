(WFRV)- The Fall Festival in Menasha returns for another year with great prizes and events. Join the raffle to have a chance at a new grill.

Enjoy live music while the kids enjoy a fun Dino Dig. Food and drinks will be available.

The Fall Festival in Menasha is free to attend. You will find this event at 324 Nicolet Boulevard in Menasha.

For more information, head to stpatricksmenasha.org or https://www.facebook.com/fallfestival2023