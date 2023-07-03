(WFRV)- Fall is just a couple of months away and with fun sports activities available at the Kroc Center, maybe your son or daughter wants in on the action.

Flag Football registration is now open and with many spots open your child will have a lot of fun this fall.

With fall registration, comes opportunities for adults. You can become an official and help keep the games fair and clean.

You will find the KROC Center at 1315 Lime Kiln Road in Green Bay.

To apply for a job, to register, or for more information head to gbkroccenter.org