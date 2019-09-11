Fall Shopping Event from Aunt Esther’s Attic – Thurs. Sept. 12, 11 am – 6pm

 (WFRV) – If your fall wardrobe needs updating, Aunt Esther’s Attic in Menasha has what you need.

Tomorrow night they’re having a fall shopping event to help get you started.

Aunt Esther’s Attic Fall Shopping Event is September 12th from 11 am – 6pm. They will have a new sales rack plus 15% off regularly priced items, live music, snacks/refreshments. There will also be hourly prize drawings from 1 – 5 pm.

You can find Aunt Esther’s Attic at 198 Main Street in Menasha and online at auntesthersattic.com and on their Facebook page as well.

