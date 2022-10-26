(WFRV) – Sip, walk, and check out special displays and prizes.

Local 5 Live gets a preview of the Fall Wine and Beer walk happening this weekend in Two Rivers.

Details from tworiversmainstreet.com:

The Two Rivers Fall Wine and Beer Walk – “Reds, Whites and Brews,” will be held on Friday, Oct. 28th from 5:00 – 8:30 pm. Participants can choose to sample either wine flavors or beer flavors at Two Rivers businesses.

After you check in at Central Park, you are free to walk Washington Street and more, sampling wine or beer – visiting businesses, spending time with friends, and making new ones.

There will also be food to sample, people to answer questions, displays to look at and more.

Tickets will be available in early September. You can click here to order your tickets online, or pick them up at Seeds N Beans, 1813 Washington Street or Two Rivers Main Street Office 1608 Washington Street.

Tickets are $30 each. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

There are a limited number of tickets available, so don’t wait!

How it works: the check-in booth will be set up at the Two Rivers Main Street Office 1608 Washington St. Bring your ticket there between 4:30 and 6:30 pm to receive your wrist band and wine or beer glass. Everyone who is participating will have to check in. Please bring identification with you to verify that you are of legal drinking age. Refunds will not be given if someone does not have proof of age.

Have a great time!