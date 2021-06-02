Family fun night & youth jersey giveaway at the Green Bay Blizzard game Friday

(WFRV) – The Green Bay Blizzard is off to a great start to the season and you and your family can take part in the fun this Friday night.

Friday, June 4 the Blizzard is taking on the Arizona Rattlers but it’s also Youth Sports Night. Ryan Hopson with the Green Bay Blizzard joined Local 5 Live to talk about the youth jersey giveaway and plenty of other fun activities happening.

The game is Friday at 7:05 p.m. at the Resch Center. You can find more information on the game and get tickets through the Blizzard’s website.