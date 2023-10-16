(WFRV)- Family Fun Nights are returning to the Kroc Center on October 27th.

In this segment, Kristine Blum and Nicole Hanley discuss what activities you can expect at Family Fun Nights and how you can join the fun even if you aren’t a member.

The Kroc Center is hosting the Fall Harvest Festival on October 19th. Enjoy a night of mischief, magic, and candy as you go Truck-or-Treating.

The Salvation Army Kroc Center in Green Bay is at 1315 Lime Kiln Road.

For more information, head to kroccenter.org.