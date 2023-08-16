(WFRV) – Their goal is to promote family living, especially for the elderly and those with special needs.

Linked Living is a local company that builds “pods” in their Appleton warehouse, then installs them as an addition to your home.

There are several models available, and you can tour them during their Open House nights every Wednesday from 5 pm – 8 pm.

The address is 925 North Perkins Street in Appleton. You can reach Linked Living Homes at (920) 903-0919, www.linkedlivinghomes.com, and Linked Living Homes on Facebook.