(WFRV)- A war-time recipe for National Donut Day returns to Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe.

Started by The Salvation Army on the first Friday of June in 1938, National Donut Day was created in honor of the Donut Lassies, who served donuts to soldiers on the frontlines of World War I.

Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe will be making these donuts and giving them away for free to you from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.(or while supplies last). Still, Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe has promotions all throughout the day, donating $2 from every 12 donuts sold to The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay.

The 5k event will feature donuts alongside entertainment for the family at Green Isle Park in Green Bay. Proceeds from the run will go toward The Salvation Army Kroc Center Scholarship Fund. The 2nd annual Donut 5K will be held Saturday, June 3rd.

For more information head to gbkroccenter.org/events.